BTC
4.51%
7279.67
ETH
3.85%
132.08
LTC
5.5%
41.59
EOS
5.76%
2.608
XRP
2.4%
0.1919
ADA
3.39%
0.03385
NEO
3.73%
8.861
TRX
3.65%
0.01333
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

900 Mln XRP Goes Back to Escrow After Ripple Released 1,256 Bln Coins On January 1

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Ripple sends 900 mln XRP back to its escrow wallet after releasing 1 bln and 256 mln XRP three days earlier

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

As reported by U.Today previously, on January 1, Ripple sent approximately 256 mln XRP to its Funding Wallet 1, which allegedly belongs to a Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Later on the same day, its escrow wallet traditionally released 1 bln coins.

Now, Ripple sends 900 mln back to escrow. What has happened to the remaining 100 mln XRP, the community asks in the comment thread to the Whale Alert posts.

XRP escrow Whale Alert
Image via Twitter

Ripple lets go of 1,256 bln XRP but not completely

On the first day of 2020, Ripple transferred 256 mln XRP to a Funding Wallet 1 which allegedly belongs to Chris Larsen, a company’s co-founder.

Several hours later, a ‘regular’ billion XRP was released from Ripple’s escrow as it usually happens on the first day of the month. Each time, when such a massive amount of XRP is released and Whale Alert reports it, users in the comment thread accuse Ripple of dumping the coins to the market and keeping its price low.

At press-time, XRP is sitting at $0.19 (as per CoinMarketCap) but an analyst recently made a prediction that the coin’s price may regain the $0,30 level, coming out of the Falling Wedge pattern.

Now, 900 mln XRP returns to Ripple’s escrow and XRP community members in the comment thread keeps asking – what has happened to the remaining 100 mln.

Mati Greenspan criticizes Ripple

Commenting on such XRP releases, the founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, stated that Ripple has two main issues to do with XRP – Ripple holding a large amount of XRP and selling it regularly and the fact that most of Ripple’s partners do not need to use the coin, as they utilize xCurrent, which, unlike On-Demand Liquidity, is not powered by this digital token.

He promises to go deeper into this issue and explain his criticism against Ripple in his daily newsletter on Saturday.

Must Read
XRP Can Now Be Traded Against Euro on Binance - READ MORE

Change of XRP release structure

An XRP fan Leonidas Hadjiloizou (who boasts nearly 14,000 subsribers on Twitter) has tweetes that starting February, Ripple will no longer release 1 bln XRP in one portion. From that point, he says, the crypto giant will be releasing two portions per month, 500 mln XRP each.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

richard.grimshaw on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 14:03

richard.grimshaw Fri, 01/03/2020 - 14:03 1256 bln is this a joke ? or are you full of s**t <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 1256 bln is this a joke ? or are you full of s**t
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty on the Market Before New Year

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Has the expected bullish trend started?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the third day of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market has started with the price rise of the leading crypto. Respectively, altcoins have followed its scenario and all top 10 coins are in the green zone now.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The relevant information on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are looking the next way. 

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 322 651 241

$7 350,18

$25 674 814 619

2,36%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 489 119 095

$132,78

$9 452 083 597

1,85%

XRP

XRP

$8 369 569 788

$0,193124

$1 298 091 670

0,82%

BTC/USD 

The new 2020 year has started with high volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. If yesterday its rate went below $6,900, currently, the coin is trading around $7,300.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin not only won back its fall, by adding more than $400 in value but also formed a reversal figure 'Inverted head and shoulders'. The current price of $7,300 is accompanied by a good trading volume.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader - READ MORE

If the figure is successfully worked out, one more important milestone will be overcome - an inclined line with a maximum at the end of June, in this case, it is part of the Wedge formation and is regarded as a reversal pattern.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,317 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum shows less positive price dynamics that Bitcoin. The rate of the main altcoin has risen by 1.86% over the previous 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the current growth, Ethereum is unlikely to form a reversal soon. As a short-term idea, one should pay close attention to the resistance level at $135. If ETH breaks it and the daily candle will be closed above it, the crucial point of $150 might be reached soon. 

Ethereum is trading at $132.36 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least growing token. Its price has increased by less than 1% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP is trying to hold the ongoing short-term growth. At the moment, the strong resistance is located near the level of $0.1950. Concerning the closest price projections, it is unlikely to fix above it as the trading volume remains still low and buyers' are not active enough. In this case, one can expect a consolidation phase in the range between $0.19 and $0.1930.

XRP is trading at $132.36 at press time.

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website