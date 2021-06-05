Jack Dorsey's Square to Construct Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility in Partnership with Blockstream

News
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 17:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Square and Blockstream are building a solar-powered Bitcoin mining facility in the U.S.
Jack Dorsey's Square to Construct Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility in Partnership with Blockstream
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin technology company Blockstream has partnered with Jack Dorsey's payments company Square to construct a solar-powered Bitcoin mining facility, according to June 5 press release.

The aim of the initiative is to highlight how Bitcoin can accelerate the adoption of green energy.    

The open-source renewable mining project will receive a $5 million investment from Square.

Blockstream CIO Chris Cook claims that renewable energy is "the most cost-effective power available": 

Together with Square, we hope that the open and transparent nature of the project will become a model that other businesses can learn from. We’re hoping to demonstrate that a renewable mining facility in the real world is not only possible but also empirically prove that Bitcoin accelerates the world toward a sustainable future. 

Related
Bitcoin Will Get to the Moon Before Dogecoin Thanks to BitMEX

As reported by U.Today, Square is also intending to create its own Bitcoin hardware wallet.  

Bitball Bitball

At the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, Dorsey said that he would be willing to leave Square and Twitter to work on Bitcoin: 

If I were not at Square or Twitter, I would be working on bitcoin. If [Bitcoin] needed more help than Square or Twitter, I would leave them for Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP-Friendly Bitrue Lists IOTA Against USDT: Details
06/07/2021 - 14:00

XRP-Friendly Bitrue Lists IOTA Against USDT: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Grayscale Holds Bitcoin Tight Despite Outflows and Massive Correction
06/07/2021 - 13:46

Grayscale Holds Bitcoin Tight Despite Outflows and Massive Correction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview
06/07/2021 - 13:43

Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya