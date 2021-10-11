Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO

Edward Snowden hurled the popular insult that highlights the generational divide at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

World-famous whistleblower Edward Snowden recently used the dismissive "OK, Boomer" phrase as a scathing retort against JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

As reported by U.Today, Dimon recently ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community by calling the largest cryptocurrency “worthless”:

I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless…I don’t care. It makes no difference to me.

As noted by Messari founder Ryan Selkis, the billionaire has been trashing Bitcoin since 2014.

Jamie Dimon on BTC:



2014: “terrible store of value”

2015: “will not survive” “will be stopped”

2016: "going nowhere"

2017: "a fraud"

2018: "don't really give a shit"

2019: [JPMCoin launch]

2020: “not my cup of tea”

2021: “I have no interest in it” “fool’s gold” “worthless”



October 11, 2021