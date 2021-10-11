Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO

World-famous whistleblower Edward Snowden recently used the dismissive "OK, Boomer" phrase as a scathing retort against JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
ok boomer https://t.co/7uQ9dyGYAC— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 11, 2021
As reported by U.Today, Dimon recently ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community by calling the largest cryptocurrency “worthless”:
I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless…I don’t care. It makes no difference to me.
As noted by Messari founder Ryan Selkis, the billionaire has been trashing Bitcoin since 2014.
The flagship cryptocurrency has appreciated a whopping 7,000% since Dimon called it “a terrible store of value.”
Jamie Dimon on BTC:October 11, 2021
2014: “terrible store of value”
2015: “will not survive” “will be stopped”
2016: "going nowhere"
2017: "a fraud"
2018: "don't really give a shit"
2019: [JPMCoin launch]
2020: “not my cup of tea”
2021: “I have no interest in it” “fool’s gold” “worthless”
BTC: pic.twitter.com/ya6ZeDgqrr
As of recently, Snowden has been devoting quite a lot of his Twitter time to crypto. Last week, the former computer intelligence consultant took aim at central bank digital currencies, using such strong words as “perversion” and “cryptofascist” to describe them.
Earlier this month, the former computer intelligence consultant also opined that China had made Bitcoin stronger by repeatedly banning it.