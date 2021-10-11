woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO

News
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 19:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Edward Snowden hurled the popular insult that highlights the generational divide at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

World-famous whistleblower Edward Snowden recently used the dismissive "OK, Boomer" phrase as a scathing retort against JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

woj
woj

As reported by U.Today, Dimon recently ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community by calling the largest cryptocurrency “worthless”:

I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless…I don’t care. It makes no difference to me.

As noted by Messari founder Ryan Selkis, the billionaire has been trashing Bitcoin since 2014.

Related
JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin Is "Worthless"
The flagship cryptocurrency has appreciated a whopping 7,000% since Dimon called it “a terrible store of value.”

As of recently, Snowden has been devoting quite a lot of his Twitter time to crypto. Last week, the former computer intelligence consultant took aim at central bank digital currencies, using such strong words as “perversion” and “cryptofascist” to describe them.    

Earlier this month, the former computer intelligence consultant also opined that China had made Bitcoin stronger by repeatedly banning it.

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO
10/11/2021 - 19:49
Edward Snowden Has Perfect Response for Bitcoin-Hating JPMorgan CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image YouTube Bans Anthony Pompliano's Channel Due to Policy Breach
10/11/2021 - 17:18
YouTube Bans Anthony Pompliano's Channel Due to Policy Breach
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation
10/11/2021 - 16:16
Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya