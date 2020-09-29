Ripple to Implement Extra IT Security Solutions by Hiring Senior Information Security Engineer

DLT monster Ripple intends to implement new corporate IT security solutions and add new tech innovations to meet the company's needs by seeking to fill another vacancy

Ripple blockchain heavyweight has posted another vacancy, seeking a person who will help the company to create and implement new corporate IT and infrastructure security solutions and bring new tech to meet the needs of the business.

Ripple seeks to add more security

Blockchain behemoth Ripple continues to expand its staff, looking to fill new vacancies crucial to its further expansion and growth.

At the moment, the Ripple team is looking for a senior information security officer. This person will be in charge of designing and integrating solutions for corporate IT and infrastructure security, assist in monitoring systems and performing a wide range of security operations.

The new Ripple staff member will also take part in creating solutions for any incidents to be detected and tackled in an automated mode.

The loyal XRP army immediately started spreading the news about this vacancy on Twitter, with the major XRP community member "XRPcryptowolf" among them.

Ripple intends to find more RippleNet users

Earlier, U.Today covered that the blockchain decacorn published a few more vacancies through which the company intends to find new partners and users for RippleNet, as well as to help current clients more fully utilize the Ripple network.

Among the vacancies are account manager and integration engineers in London and Dubai. Their job will be to expand Ripple's network of financial institutions and payment service providers.