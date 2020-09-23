Original article based on tweet

Ripple Seeks to Expand Its Client Network by Hiring New Integration Engineers in Dubai and London

Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:15
Yuri Molchan
Ripple intends to expand its network of financial institutions and seeks integration engineers—in UAE and UK—to find more customers and help them integrate RippleNet
The San Francisco-based blockchain heavyweight Ripple seeks to expand by adding more financial institutions as partners and customers to RippleNet, giving their own payment systems seamless access to it.

Ripple has posted two vacancies in the integration engineering sphere that it wishes to fill.

Integration engineers in Dubai and London wanted

Ripple has posted two vacancies: for a Senior Integration Engineer in Dubai, UAE, and a Staff Integration Engineer in London, UK.

According to the job postings, the former will assist the company in enlarging its network of financial institutions and provide new and existing partners with easy access to RippleNet through their own payment systems.

The new Ripple Staff Integration Engineer (when found and hired) will work to create and trial new integration solutions and will take part in troubleshooting sessions with major global companies and their tech teams.

What they will have to do for the DLT behemoth Ripple

Among the duties of both integration engineers are the following: they will have to design, build, test and deploy integration solutions for Ripple and solve the challenges Ripple's clients and partners may have in the sphere of integration and deployment.

They will also have to deliver top-notch training to new Ripple customers.

Ripple aims to transform cross-border payments

Earlier, Ripple's Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Marcus Treacher, stated that at the moment the transnational payments market is pretty fragmented.

However, he added that ISO standardization and the way RippleNet are tackling the issue and are going to transform this industry.

As per Treacher, digital assets such as XRP can potentially grow into a payment solution that would be better than anything out there today.

In addition, Ripple intends to set up a few more On-Demand Liqudity (ODL) corridors this yearin Africa, Asia and Latin Americain addition to the ODL corridors that have already been functioning in various corners of the globe for a long while.

