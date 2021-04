Find out today's hottest picks: exclusive digest by U.Today and Dukascopy

The South Korean regulator is going to approve crypto ETF in Q2, 2020.

Japanese SBI director shared his surprising views on the prospects of Ripple's IPO.

How many Bitcoins (BTC) does Facebook actually hold?

Here's what happened in the crypto segment: check out the digest by U.Today and Dukascopy!