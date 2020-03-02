Back

Ripple Strikes Partnership with Major UAE Bank

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 15:33
    Alex Dovbnya

    National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) joins the RippleNet network to improve cross-border payments for its customers

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Blockchain company Ripple recently inked a partnership with Dubai-based National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), according to its official announcement. By joining the RippleNet network, the bank will allow its customers to perform nearly instantaneous transactions. 

Must Read
Ripple to Significantly Improve Cross-Border Payments in South Korea with These Partnerships - READ MORE

A catalyst for change 

NBF CEO Vince Cook says that there is a need for innovative ways to improve their service in the age of rampant digitalization. Blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin, allows managing cross-border payments in a "seamless" and "frictionless" manner. 

"We will always look for the next best thing for our customers as part of our commitment of being the best financial partner for their business and personal needs," Cook wrote. 

Last year, NBF also became a member of the Marco Polo blockchain network that utilizes R3’s Corda enterprise blockchain technology

Must Read
Ripple Focusing on Where the Money Is – the MENA Region - READ MORE

Eyeing the $80 bln market  

NBF will mainly focus on its Indian customers that send money back home via IndusInd Bank. The Mumbai-based banking institution joined the RippleNet back in February 2018 to improve cross-border payments that surpass $80 bln annually in India. 

Back in January, Ripple's partner MoneyGram also expanded its presence in the biggest remittance market in the world with its EbixCash partnership.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 19:02
    Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. charges two Chinese nationals who were linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group with laundering crypto via Apple gift cards  

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Two Chinese cryptocurrency criminals, Li Jiadong and Tian Yinyin, were charged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Their indictment marks the strongest attempt of the Trump administration to curb cryptocurrency crime in North Korea. 

“The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Must Read
Here’s How Much Bitcoin North Korea Amassed After Hacking Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges - READ MORE

Laundering crypto with Apple gift cards    

Jiadong and Yinyin were trained to attack financial institutions as part of North Korea's Lazarus Group. The two alone were able to steal more than $100 mln by hacking two cryptocurrency exchanges.  

In total, Lazarus Group was able to steal $250 mln in 2018 by trickling one of the exchange's employees into downloading DPRK-attributed malware.  

Notably, Tian used Apple iTunes gift cards to transfer some of their ill-gotten coins.

Must Read
From Denuclearization to Decentralization: International Blockchain Conference in North Korea Scheduled For October - READ MORE

North Korea's secret power 

According to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, crypto heists remains the main revenue source for the regime.     

As reported by U.Today, North Korean hackers target plenty of regions with Southeast Asia being its main target.

Despite the U.S. and countries publicly condemning its actions, the Hermit Kingdom continues to deny its involvement in the hacks and accuses the West of trying to tarnish its reputation. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

