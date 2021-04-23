Ripple Shifts 190.7 Million XRP Along with Major Exchanges After Coin Plunges Below $1

News
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Large movements of XRP have been noticed by blockchain tracker Whale Alert from Ripple and top-line crypto exchanges as 190.7 million XRP was moved in lumps
Ripple Shifts 190.7 Million XRP Along with Major Exchanges After Coin Plunges Below $1
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Whale Alert, a service that tracks large movements of digital currencies on the blockchain, has reported that in the past 20 hours, an astounding 190.7 million XRP tokens have been shifted by fintech giant Ripple and leading global digital currency exchanges.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, XRP plummeted to the $0.80 level, erasing its recent gains. The coin has also stepped back to fifth place from fourth.

Ripple wires 100 million in single lump

Seven hours ago a transfer, carrying a whopping 100 million XRP from Ripple Labs crypto behemoth was noticed. This equals 116,546,822 in USD.

The money was sent from a Ripple address to its RL18-VN wallet. In the past and recently, this address has been used by the company to send XRP beyond Ripple, i.e., to crypto exchanges or Ripple clients and partners.

7321_0
Image via Twitter

90.7 million XRP moved by crypto exchanges

In the meantime, leading digital exchanges have wired an amount of XRP almost similar to that shifted by Ripple.

In the past 20 hours, Binance, Huobi, BitGo, Poloniex and Parabu have moved 90.7 million XRP: an equivalent of $92,995,162.

7321_2
Image via Twitter

Large-sized XRP transfers made by Binance, Huobi and BitGo have been recorded for the third day in succession this week.

As reported by U.Today earlier, on April 21 and April 22, Ripple sent around 10 million XRP to the Huobi exchange. Coinbase has also been spotted moving massive amounts of XRP this week.

Related
XRP Plunges to $0.8, Erasing Its Massive Rally

XRP collapses below $1 but starts a gradual recovery

On April 22, XRP plunged to the $0.80 level, leaving behind its April gains made thanks to a series of legal victories against the SEC in the lawsuit.

However, yesterday's suggestion by U.S. President Joe Biden to impose a controversial capital gains tax proposal to be raised to approximately 40 percent made Bitcoin collapse below the $50,000 line, and all major cryptocurrencies, including Ripple affiliated-XRP, went down in the red as well.

By now, XRP has recovered to the $1.02 level, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Robinhood and Coinbase Surpass TikTok, YouTube and Instagram on Apple's U.S. App Store
News
04/16/2021 - 14:46

Robinhood and Coinbase Surpass TikTok, YouTube and Instagram on Apple's U.S. App Store
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Sees $5,000 CME Gap Following Sunday Crash
News
04/19/2021 - 05:59

Bitcoin Sees $5,000 CME Gap Following Sunday Crash
Alex Dovbnya
article image SNICKERS Now on Dogecoin Train as Meme Coin Surges 30 Percent
News
04/19/2021 - 19:27

SNICKERS Now on Dogecoin Train as Meme Coin Surges 30 Percent

Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds