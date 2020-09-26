Ripple Seeks to Identify New Business Opportunities and Drive Wider RippleNet Adoption by Hiring Account Manager

Ripple seeks an Account Manager to find new business opportunities for the clients, push existing customers to a more active RippleNet use and help their businesses grow

Ripple decacorn intends to expand via its clients, find new business opportunities for its customers, as well as help them go bigger via a wider use of RippleNet.

A new Account Manager in San-Francisco will get down to those things as soon as found and hired.

Account Manager to help customers with full utilization of Ripple

Ripple has posted a vacancy of an Account Manager. He/she will be dealing with identifying new business opportunities for the company's existing customers and attract more clients, as well as drive them to becoming vibrant RippleNet users.

They will also create strategic plans on helping Ripple’s cpartners to transform their businesses, help their platforms reach a wider adoption and increase their volume of transactions via RippleNet.

Ripple is a global decacorn with over 300 active customers. According to it, the number of Ripple’s clients keeps growing on a monthly basis.

To help Ripple’s customers grow, the Account Manager will be analyzing their needs and targets and see how Ripple can help to achieve those – reduction of costs, revenue increase, etc.

Ripple intends to expand its Network and hire Integration Engineers

As reported by U.Today earlier, Ripple has also opened vacancies of Integration Engineers in Dubai and London.

Those engineers will be helping the blockchain giant to expand its customer network of financial institutions and ensure that existing partners have seamless access to RippleNet.