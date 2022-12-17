Ripple-SEC Case Outcome May Be Announced Just in 2 Months: David Gokhshtein

This crypto influencer says that the court decision on the Ripple legal suit might be released already in two months

Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein yesterday tweeted that the court decision on the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit may become known in two months from now, that is at the start of 2023.

Earlier this year, he tweeted that should Ripple win, it will help the crypto giant and the XRP coin, as well as the whole crypto industry, to go ballistic.

We’re probably two months away from knowing whether or not Ripple wins this case against the SEC. $XRP — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 16, 2022

Initially, rumors emerged about a chance of the settlement date to be December 15. Founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson shared during his recent AMA that he had heard that on the grapevine about the long-lasting case of the SEC against Ripple Labs to be over on the aforementioned date.

Many XRP users began trolling Hoskinson for that, calling him a liar. This made the founder of IOG and Cardano state this week that he does not want to be involved in any discussions of the Ripple case or XRP and wishes to distance himself from the XRP army.

Initially, earlier this year, as reported by U.Today, the chief of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse himself, announced that he expects the case of Ripple and the securities regulator to be over during the first quarter of 2023. He stated that during the DC Fintech Week conference.

However, Garlinghouse does not rule out that the settlement date may be delayed and the case may take a lot longer to resolve. The legal battle was initiated by the SEC in late December 2020 and has been continuing since then. But now the XRP community hopes it will end soon with Ripple winning over the regulator.