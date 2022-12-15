Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple's Key Partner Bitso, Here's What Happened

Bitso has moved massive amount of XRP, here's what happened here

Whale Alert tracker that tracks down large transfers of crypto has spread the word about several XRP transactions that carried big lumps of the Ripple-affiliated token. Ripple's major ODL partner is Mexico-based crypto exchange Bitso.

Roughly $39 million worth of XRP has been shifted. In the meantime, XRP remains in sixth place on the CoinMarketCap scale, but the price has seen a mild drop of nearly 4% today.

103.8 million XRP moved by Bitso and other players

According to the recent tweets of the aforementioned source, over the past 24 hours, 41,600,000 XRP; 35,000,000 XRP and 35,000,000 XRP were shoveled. The amount of 41.6 million XRP was shoveled by the Bitso crypto trading platform. The crypto was moved to one of its internal wallets, as it has been doing quite often recently.

A total of 27,227,292 XRP was shifted from Binance anonymously. Earlier this week, this major crypto exchange was faced with massive amounts of withdrawals after mainstream media reported that U.S. regulators are planning to charge Binance with money laundering.

As covered by U.Today two days ago, Whale Alert spotted a massive XRP lump of 300,000,000 moved from Binance.

XRP market performance

Earlier today, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency made a drop of slightly over 4%, falling from $0.3932 to the $0.3789 level.

Also, yesterday, XRP managed to reclaim sixth place on the CoinMarketCap ranking scale from Binance's stablecoin BUSD.

At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.3801, showing a tiny rise.