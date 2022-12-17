Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35

Crypto whales continue to transfer massive amounts of XRP, while the market is suffering from a sell-off

As reported by prominent crypto tracking service Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, nearly 270 million of Ripple-affiilated XRP coins. The transaction was made between wallets marked by the aforementioned source as “unknown”.

Staggering amount of XRP on the move

The transacted amount of XRP was equal to $97,775,558 in fiat at the time when the transfer was made - about 22 hours ago.

In the meantime, the crypto sell-off that started earlier this week on the news of the Fed Reserve again raising the interest rates continues. XRP has plunged by 9.72 percent since Wednesday. Ethereum is currently trading below the $1,200 level again. Bitcoin has fallen back under $17,000.

At the moment, XRP is striving to hold above the $0.35 level, exchanging hands at $0.35334 on the Bitstamp crypto exchange.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 267,413,843 #XRP (97,775,558 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/1O0zGB4SAR — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 16, 2022

Cardano founder distances himself from XRP

As covered by U.Today earlier, founder of Input Output Global, the company which built Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, stated in a recent video on YouTube that from now on he will not be taking part in any discussions related to Ripple or the XRP token affiliated with it. Nor will he answer any questions on those or share his opinions about them.

It happened after the XRP army started harassing him and accusing him of lying after December 15. This is the date, which he mentioned in a recent AMA, stating that he had heard rumors about the Ripple-SEC lawsuit to be resolved on that day.

This was not the first time the XRP army began trolling Hoskinson and abusing him. This fall he already stated once that he does not want to be involved in any Ripple or XRP discussions. Now, he has distanced himself from that once again.