Ripple Rival Stellar Inks Partnership with MoneyGram

News
Thu, 10/07/2021 - 06:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MoneyGram has partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation after severing its ties with Ripple earlier this year
Ripple Rival Stellar Inks Partnership with MoneyGram
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Stellar Development Foundation, a Delaware nonprofit corporation that supports the development of the Stellar protocol, has scored a partnership with Dallas-based money transfer company MoneyGram.

USD Coin, the second-largest stablecoin that launched on the Stellar blockchain in early February, will be used as a bridge currency for facilitating fast payments.

United Texas Bank will be responsible for settling transactions, ensuring instantaneous conversion of the USD stablecoin into fiat currencies (and vice versa).

The pilot phase of the project will kick off in the fourth quarter of this year. It’s not clear when the service will become available worldwide.

Stellar Lumens (XLM) has rallied more than 15% on the news.   

Related
Shiba Inu Surpasses Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash by Market Capitalization
MoneyGram made its first foray into blockchain by scoring a high-profile partnership with Ripple back in June 2019.

The tie-up was then terminated this March after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that XRP is an unregistered security in its blockbuster lawsuit.

Stellar, a rival blockchain created by Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb, has now taken Ripple’s spot.

SDF CEO Denelle Dixon, however, told Forbes that the partnership is focused on the front-end experience, which is why it’s not a mere alternative to on-demand liquidity (ODL):

This, I think, is actually even more exciting because it brings the frontend consumer side to it.

As reported by U.Today, the SDF and private equity firm Advent International were also rumored to acquire MoneyGram back in July.

#Ripple News #Stellar News #Moneygram News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports
10/07/2021 - 10:37
SHIB Is Hitting Crypto Market with Disruptive 370% Rise, Bloomberg Reports
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto-Friendly Fintech Major Nuvei Goes Public on NASDAQ
10/07/2021 - 10:13
Crypto-Friendly Fintech Major Nuvei Goes Public on NASDAQ
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Almost 100 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, Anon Whales and Top-Tier Exchanges
10/07/2021 - 10:00
Almost 100 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, Anon Whales and Top-Tier Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan