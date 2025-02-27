Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Comments on New Partnership in South Korea

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 5:27
    Ripple continues to expand its presence in the APAC region
    Advertisement
    Ripple President Comments on New Partnership in South Korea
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple President Monica Long has stated that she is "very excited" for the company's custody platform to "plan another flag" in the Asia–Pacific (APAC) region with a new partnership in South Korea. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the enterprise blockchain company announced a deal with BDACS, a leading digital assets custodian in the world's 12th biggest economy. 

    The partnership will make it possible for South Korean institutional investors to use custody services for RLUSD, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple President Comments on New Partnership in South Korea
    XRP to Bounce Sooner Than Expected? Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Selling Surge in 18 Months, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $90,000
    Crypto Bloodbath Getting Worse with $423 Million Liquidated in Hours
    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin

    The collaboration is meant to enhance the usability of Ripple's regulated RLUSD stablecoin while also providing support for the XRP Ledger ecosystem. 

    Advertisement

    "The importance for secure, institutional-grade custody technology can’t be overstated, especially as enterprises prepare for an influx of crypto interest," Long said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple acquired crypto custody provider Metaco for a total of $250,000 back in 2023. 

    Last October, the company launched a "bank-grade" custody functionality for cryptocurrency firms. 

    #Ripple News

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 27, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP to Bounce Sooner Than Expected? Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Selling Surge in 18 Months, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $90,000
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    AD