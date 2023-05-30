Ripple's New Acquisition, Metaco, Bags Global Award: Details

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 13:51
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Just at the time that Metaco deal was completed, Ripple Labs subsidiary bagged award
Ripple's New Acquisition, Metaco, Bags Global Award: Details
Cover image via www.pexels.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Earlier this month, blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc announced its acquisition of Swiss crypto platform designed as an institutional custody service provider, Metaco. The acquisition is already shaping up to be a promising one as the subsidiary just landed a global award for innovation.

As revealed by Metaco through its official Twitter account, it bagged the Digital Asset Initiative of the Year Award at last week's Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Asia Awards. The firm said the award was in recognition of the unique institutional digital asset services its technology enabled a number of flagship institutions to launch on the market.

The recognition accorded Metaco is a sign that the firm has a technology certified to enable the mass adoption of digital assets by institutions, one that Ripple Labs can build on. With the current legal brawl Ripple is facing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Metaco brand and its recognition will come in handy to help its global expansionary drive in Europe and around the world.

Industry stakeholders have been commenting on the news of the award, with several captions that are summed up in a few words — Ripple Chose Right.

Related
Ripple CEO Says Company Now Mainly Hiring Outside U.S.

Merging complementary technologies

Ripple Labs is also one of the leading firms with novel digital currency platforms for cross border payment solutions in the world. While Metaco has carved a niche for itself as an advanced institutional asset custodian and trading firm, Ripple Labs can definitely show leadership through its state of the RippleNet platform and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service.

Besides the Metaco acquisition, Ripple has even made several bold moves to expand its business reach, and it has created a new platform that can enable central banks around the world to develop their national stablecoins, otherwise dubbed Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

#Metaco #ripple
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay
05/30/2023 - 15:40
USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange BitFlyer
05/30/2023 - 15:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Important Alert Issued by Japanese Exchange BitFlyer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Trading Legend Henrik Zeberg Reveals Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction
05/30/2023 - 15:10
Trading Legend Henrik Zeberg Reveals Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev