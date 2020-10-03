Ripple Partners with UK E-Money Institution Guavapay Linked to Ripple’s Largest Banking Partner in Thailand

News
Sat, 10/03/2020 - 11:49
Yuri Molchan
Guavapay, a payments operator from the UK, has joined RippleNet and already began collaborating with Ripple’s biggest banking partner in Thailand
Ripple Partners with UK E-Money Institution Guavapay Linked to Ripple’s Largest Banking Partner in Thailand
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple blockchain monster has inked a partnership deal with another promising payments operator – Guavapay. It is based in the UK and has an e-Money license obtained from the local regulator FCA.

Curiously, Guavapay has already been working with another major Ripple partner – Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the largest commercial bank in Thailand.

Another payment service platform joins RippleNet

Guavapay has announced that it has joined RippleNet created by Ripple so that global payment platforms and financial institutions could use it for facilitating faster and cheaper cross-border payments.

Guavapay has recently been granted an e-Money license from the British regulator FSA. The company offers its clients assistance with making digital payments to over a hundred countries in more than thirty global and local currencies.

By joining RippleNet, the company intends to expand its own network of partners.

As reported by U.Today previously, another large Ripple partner fintech Nium also received an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license.

Related Ripple Seeks to Fill Key Vacancy Which DLT Giant Will Heavily Depend On
Related
Ripple Seeks to Fill Key Vacancy Which DLT Giant Will Heavily Depend On

Working with SCB via RippleNet

Recently, Guavapay started collaborating with Siam Commercial Bank. This has enabled Guavapay to establish a channel for wiring funds from the UK to Thailand. The money goes directly to local bank accounts of the receivers and stored in Baht.

SCB has also been a RippleNet member since summer last year.

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Payments
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cardano (ADA) Distributes Staking Rewards, Advances Level of Decentralization: Details Cardano (ADA) Distributes Staking Rewards, Advances Level of Decentralization: Details
News
8 minutes ago

Cardano (ADA) Distributes Staking Rewards, Advances Level of Decentralization: Details
Vladislav Sopov
XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
News
3 hours ago

XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
Yuri Molchan
Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders
News
4 days ago

Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders
Yuri Molchan