Ripple Partner MoneyGram Reports 207 Percent Digital Transaction Growth

News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 19:05
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple partner MoneyGram softens Goldman’s blow with an upbeat report about its digital transaction growth
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Texas-headquartered money transfer company MoneyGram has reported a 207 percent year-over-year spike in the number of digital transactions in its latest press release.

MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes notes that their strongest growth numbers to date were recorded in July:

“After reporting a strong June where the Company returned to year-over-year global revenue growth, we've continued to see the underlying momentum in our business strengthen as our customer-centric digital transformation drives extremely strong results.”

Keeping up with the fintech crowd   

Digitalization remains the main priority for one of the largest money transfer businesses in the world that is struggling to complete with newfangles fintech rivals such as TransferWise and Remitly.      

By focusing on MoneyGram Online and a mobile app, the company wants to increase its share of revenue derived from digital transactions. Last year, they were responsible for only 20 percent of MoneyGram’s business.    

image by prnewswire.com

As reported by U.Today, MoneyGram’s transactions also ballooned by 106 percent in June compared to the previous year. 

Back then, the company’s shares soared 14 percent on the upbeat numbers. This time around, however, they are actually down two percent in spite of the record-breaking triple-digit percentage increase.

Related
John McAfee Calls XRP Worthless, Claims MoneyGram Does Not Use It

Goldman snubs MoneyGram 

The latest report helped MoneyGram to cushion the blow that was recently delivered by investment bank Goldman Sachs. According to Goldman’s SEC filing, it dumped $6 mln worth of the company’s stock earlier this month.

MoneyGram’s shares plunged more than 96 percent during the global financial crisis (GFC) from 2007 to 2009. Goldman injected capital in MoneyGram in exchange for a stake in the clobbered remittance giant.

The lion’s share of the company's operating profit comes from its blockchain partner Ripple that pays “market development fees” for driving XRP’s liquidity.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Bitcoin Becoming Macro-Sensitive Financial Asset: Bloomberg Senior Editor
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

Ripple Wires 20 Mln XRP While Jed McCaleb Gets Rid of 5 Mln XRP
Yuri Molchan
News
12 hours ago

Chainlink (LINK) Gini Coefficient Prints New ATH, Says Glassnode, Here’s What It Means
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings