Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Additional 260,000 RLUSD also minted
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 11:58
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant development for the cryptocurrency market, Ripple has minted a staggering 4.5 million RLUSD stablecoins within 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    According to the RLUSD tracker, the minting occurred at the RLUSD Treasury, with an additional 260,000 RLUSD also minted at the same location. Both batches of the newly minted stablecoins were then transferred to unknown wallets.

    This brings the total amount minted within the last 24 hours to 4,760,000 RLUSD, with the bulk of 4.5 million minted in a single transaction.

    Advertisement

    In early August, Ripple began testing the RLUSD stablecoin on XRP Ledger and the Ethereum mainnet. The Ripple stablecoin is now in private beta on both blockchains, allowing extensive testing before launch.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $64K. Are Bulls in Control?
    This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pattern Just Got Invalidated, Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Critical Price Level, Ethereum's (ETH) Massive Struggle at $2,400

    According to Ripple, this phase is critical for ensuring that the RLUSD stablecoin meets the highest security, efficiency and reliability standards before becoming widely distributed and getting regulatory approval. Ripple first announced plans to introduce a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin in April.

    Related
    Ripple Performs Massive 350,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Mint in 24 Hours
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 11:49
    Ripple Performs Massive 350,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Mint in 24 Hours
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The latest minting spree is part of Ripple's bigger drive to boost testing in preparation for a highly anticipated launch later this year.

    Ripple latest milestones

    In the past week, Ripple announced a move that will allow it to diversify beyond its core payment settlement business. In a major entry into crypto custody, Ripple will reveal new features aimed at supporting banks and financial technology companies in storing digital assets on behalf of clients.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Rumors
    Sun, 09/08/2024 - 10:13
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Rumors
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This month, Ripple announced that it has gained in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to expand its services from the Dubai International Financial Centre.

    Earlier in October, Ripple announced the debut of Ripple Payments in Brazil. Mercado Bitcoin, Latin America's largest Bitcoin exchange, will be the first in Brazil to employ Ripple's managed end-to-end payments service.

    In the SEC lawsuit, Ripple has filed a cross-appeal of Judge Torres’s Aug. 7 final judgment.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 11:14
    Peter Schiff Reveals What Would Make Him Support Bitcoin
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 11:08
    Toncoin (TON) Ready for Next Big Leap, Here's Reason
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Powerledger completes integration with Solana, accelerating the pace of innovation in sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Mints Gigantic 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours
    Peter Schiff Reveals What Would Make Him Support Bitcoin
    Toncoin (TON) Ready for Next Big Leap, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD