Ripple Lawsuit Resolution Would Be Epic for Crypto, Capital Venture Founder Predicts

Mon, 11/28/2022 - 11:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Case resolution might come sooner than you think
Expectations are high for the outcome of the ongoing Ripple lawsuit, and there are many optimistic predictions about how the crypto industry might react if Ripple wins.

Dan Gambardello, the founder of Crypto Capital Venture, predicts that the resolution of the Ripple case will be monumental for the whole cryptocurrency industry. He continues by saying that this could be a defining moment that ushers in the bottom of the bear market.

The timeline calls for the replies to the motions for summary judgment to be presented by Nov. 30. At that point, all briefings will be finished, and Judge Torres' final ruling will be anticipated.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, is hopeful that the case will not go to trial because he thinks the judge has enough evidence to decide without a jury. The landmark lawsuit, according to Garlinghouse, will be decided by a judge, not a jury.

If this is the case, it may indicate that the case's resolution might come sooner. Garlinghouse predicts a resolution in the first half of 2023.

Defense attorney James K. Filan is hopeful for a sooner time frame, as he predicts that District Judge Torres will rule on both the expert motions and the summary judgment motions simultaneously, on or before March 31, 2023.

Expectations remain positive

Once resolved, the Ripple-SEC case could have far-reaching implications for the crypto industry.

Former congressional candidate and founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, is hopeful that Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit for two reasons: first, the clarity it will bring; and second, the XRP community that fought hard and stood its ground will be rewarded.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

