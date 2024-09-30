    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple finally breaks its silence on RLUSD stablecoin, revealing it is still in private beta, while warning XRP community against scams
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 15:22
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple, a major crypto company based in San Francisco, has finally broken its silence regarding its upcoming digital asset innovation - Ripple USD, or RLUSD stablecoin. As the crypto payments and remittances provider remained silent about the innovation, the crypto space began to be filled with different types of news, opinions and insights, many of which lacked substance. 

    Advertisement

    That is why Ripple decided to make a public announcement to clear the air and answer all relevant questions about the launch of the stablecoin once and for all.

    Related
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 12:33
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance

    In its latest post on social network X, the San Francisco-based company explained that Ripple USD (RLUSD) is still in private beta, and while enthusiasts may be seeing on-chain activity, it is not yet available. 

    Advertisement

    In its statement, Ripple also warned the community to be wary of anyone claiming to be distributing the stablecoin and to keep an eye out for the latest updates to remain vigilant against scams.

    The on-chain activity Ripple mentioned in its announcement relates to the stablecoin's recent mintings. The last 48 hours have been filled with reports of Ripple minting hundreds of thousands of RLUSD on-chain, with approximately 800,000 coins minted, which is 99% of the total initial supply. In addition, 125,000 RLUSD were sent to the Binance wallet. However, these are all test runs, as Ripple stated in its latest announcement.

    Ripple USD faces delay on XRPL

    While the company is preparing for the launch, a controversy arose regarding RLUSD on XRP Ledger.

    Related
    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 10:36
    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It has recently become known that the launch of the stablecoin on its de facto native blockchain will be limited in functionality due to the clawback feature, which prevents the stablecoin from being used in XRPL's automated market maker.

    At the same time, Ethereum as another platform for RLUSD does not face such issues.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 14:41
    Why Ethereum Fees Are Skyrocketing: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 14:27
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Add Another Zero After This?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Why Ethereum Fees Are Skyrocketing: Details
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Add Another Zero After This?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD