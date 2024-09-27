Ripple's Top Bosses to Appear at Federal Reserve Event

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and cofounder Chris Larsen are set to appear at the eighth annual fintech conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. It will take place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

The conference will focus on such topics as tokenized deposits, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the impact of fintech on the modern financial landscape.

Julapa Jagtiani, senior economist at FRB Philadelphia, claims that the goal of the conference is to discuss the future of the fintech industry.

The organizing committee behind the event includes representatives from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Cambridge, and the Brookings Institution.

Larsen's appearance is pretty notable considering that the billionaire rarely shows up at such events.

The list of speakers includes Paul Grewal, Coinbase's top lawyer, and Sheila Warren, the head of the Crypto Council for Innovation. The event will also feature Plaid CEO Zach Perret and Penny Lee, the head of the Financial Technology Association.

Prior to the event hosted by FRB Philadelphia, Ripple will have its very own Swell conference, scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 in Miami, Florida. This will be the company's eighth annual Swell conference. The company has previously held this event in such cities as Toronto, London, Singapore and Dubai.

In the meantime, the company is potentially facing an SEC appeal based on recent rumors. The deadline for the agency's decision is set for Oct. 6.