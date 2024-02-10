XRP Price Prediction for February 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local support level at $0.5196. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure.

If it happens far from that mark, the growth may continue to the middle of the local channel.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has once again bounced off the resistance level of $0.5266. While the rate is below that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.5150 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is more positive. The price is rising after a false breakout of the $0.4959 level. However, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough energy yet for a continued move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.51-$0.53 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

XRP is trading at $0.5218 at press time.