XRP Price Prediction for February 10

Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP have enough strength for midterm rise?
Sat, 10/02/2024 - 18:00
XRP Price Prediction for February 10
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local support level at $0.5196. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure.

If it happens far from that mark, the growth may continue to the middle of the local channel.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has once again bounced off the resistance level of $0.5266. While the rate is below that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.5150 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is more positive. The price is rising after a false breakout of the $0.4959 level. However, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough energy yet for a continued move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.51-$0.53 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

XRP is trading at $0.5218 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

