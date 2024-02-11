Ethereum Sidechain Is Biggest Attack on XRP Ledger, Convinced Foundation Official

In a recent discussion within the XRP community, Thomas Silkjær, the head of analytics and compliance at XRPL Foundation, voiced concerns over the emergence of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechains, labeling them as the "single biggest direct attack" on the XRPL protocol. Expressing his personal opinion, Silkjær criticized the promotion of EVM sidechains by entities supposed to advocate for XRPL's interests.

According to Silkjær, these sidechains offer little to no benefit to the XRPL ecosystem, failing to enhance its appeal to new developers or align with its unique development ethos. He highlighted a perceived shift away from the original principles of XRPL development, as articulated by David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer.

Schwartz had previously emphasized a commitment to innovation rather than imitation, contrasting it with the current trend of adopting EVM sidechains.

The attack is not that you can bridge to an EVM chain, because you already can. It is the fact that it’s being pushed with marketing that makes it sound like it’s “the XRPL”. The XRPL is being watered down by the entity that was supposed to protect it. — Thomas Silkjær (@Silkjaer) February 11, 2024

Silkjær lamented the loss of focus on attracting smart contract developers to XRPL through innovative technologies developed in the XRPL spirit. He expressed concern over a perceived pivot toward a more XRP-centric agenda rather than a technology-driven one within the stewardship of XRPL.

The discussion coincides with growing speculation within the community regarding the circulation of approximately $36 million worth of XRP on alternative chains, wrapped as assets.

Did Silkjær's remarks shed light on the internal deliberations within the XRPL Foundation and the broader XRP community regarding the strategic direction of the protocol in the face of evolving industry trends?