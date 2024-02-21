Advertisement
AD

Ripple's Grand Plan for Global Payments With Blockchain Revealed

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple unveils expectations for blockchain technology
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 12:35
Ripple's Grand Plan for Global Payments With Blockchain Revealed
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent insights report, Ripple discusses four key observations on payment usage benefits, adoption plans and barriers to growth. Ripple and the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) worked on a second annual 2023 worldwide survey that looked at the present and future use of blockchain payment systems to better understand what's going on in the market.

Advertisement

Over 100 payment leaders participated in the survey, including a significant number of founders, CEOs and technical leaders.

Four key insights

Along these lines, Ripple presented four key insights on blockchain in global payments. First, blockchain in payments unlocks real value.

Past surveying, according to Ripple, proved that leaders were bullish on blockchain and cryptocurrency technology for faster payments, as well as the potential of blockchain payment processing. Now, these sentiments have materialized into real value.

Second, while the use cases for blockchain payments are wide-ranging, they might not be of equal interest. When it comes to domestic payments, organizations show an affinity for business-to-business (B2B) applications. For context: peer-to-peer (P2P) payments are the next most popular use case among those testing or utilizing cryptocurrency, accounting for 20%.

Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments are the least targeted use case for companies developing or testing blockchain technology. However, for those considering future use, there is some C2B interest.

Respondents also expressed strong preferences for cross-border payment use cases that reduce friction, risk and costs.

Related
Ripple's Vision for Tokenization; What It Means for Crypto

Third, cryptocurrency fears are "mostly" diminishing. Ripple highlights an encouraging development, stating that 59% of respondents' firms allow (or are contemplating enabling) consumers to make payments with cryptocurrency. Currently, 28% of organizations oppose this. Concerns among this latter group revolve around two major causes: crypto aversion and low-risk tolerance.

Last but not least, sentiment around blockchain technology and sustainability remains strong among payment leaders.

Ripple shares expectations on blockchain use in global payments

Ripple unveils its expectations for blockchain technology, describing it as one that delivers proven results across a varied, wide range of compelling use cases for money transfers, faster and more cost-effective payment transactions and a more future-proofed, transparent payment option than traditional payment methods.

Related
Ripple Predicts Biggest 2024 Breakthrough for Decentralized Finance

As deployments increase, Ripple expects the story of the durability, flexibility and utility of blockchain in global payments to grow.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Suspected Justin Sun Wallet Buys $259 Million in Ethereum: Details
2024/02/21 12:47
Suspected Justin Sun Wallet Buys $259 Million in Ethereum: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Coinbase Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume Outside US: Details
2024/02/21 12:47
Coinbase Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume Outside US: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Three XRP Price Levels to Watch After This Breakdown
2024/02/21 12:47
Three XRP Price Levels to Watch After This Breakdown
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple's Grand Plan for Global Payments With Blockchain Revealed
Suspected Justin Sun Wallet Buys $259 Million in Ethereum: Details
Coinbase Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume Outside US: Details
Show all