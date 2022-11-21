Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 11:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple's top executive reckons that there are going to be fewer crypto billionaires soon as bear market continues
Ripple CTO Thinks Big Damage to Crypto Billionaires Could Be Made in Coming Months
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz has sort of explained to influencer David Gokhshtein where crypto millionaires will be coming from in the coming months.

This conversation took place while Bitcoin dropped below the $16,000 level for the first time in two years.

"Millionaires will be made in the coming months"

Ripple's David Schwartz has responded to a tweet by former U.S. congressional candidate-turned crypto podcaster David Gokhshtein about millionaires that "will be made in the next coming months."

The blockchain giant CTO stated with black irony that these millionaires "will be made out of billionaires."

This scenario seems to be realistic now as Bitcoin has broken down below the $16,000 level for the first time since early 2020, as the FTX collapse and the scandal that followed it stroke a tough blow against the cryptocurrency market.

Related
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%

Here's what pushed Bitcoin to $15,800, per Santiment

Prominent data aggregator Santiment has spread the word about the likely reason of Bitcoin breaking another important level, going down the price ladder. For the first time in two years, it has broken below $16,000, reaching $15,800.

According to a recent tweet by the analytics company, this was provoked by the crowd FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) reaching high peaks driven by the deteriorating lack of trust in centralized crypto exchanges, which was initially caused by the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a former crypto billionaire.

Still, as the aforementioned crisis keeps unfolding, the activity of Bitcoin addresses has soared as manifold investors have been hastily withdrawing their Bitcoin and other crypto from exchanges.

The activity of wallets has reached a half-year high as they are moving BTC to cold wallets for self-custody.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Scam Alert: Fake Aptos Domain Name Service Promoted on Twitter
11/21/2022 - 14:07
Scam Alert: Fake Aptos Domain Name Service Promoted on Twitter
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Intends to Buy FTX’s Assets, SHIB Army Reaches New Milestone, Vitalik Buterin Will Bow to “Lord Elon Musk”: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/21/2022 - 13:50
Ripple Intends to Buy FTX’s Assets, SHIB Army Reaches New Milestone, Vitalik Buterin Will Bow to “Lord Elon Musk”: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Is Closer to Beginning, US Producer E-Smitty Predicts
11/21/2022 - 13:19
XRP Is Closer to Beginning, US Producer E-Smitty Predicts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide