Ripple CTO Shows XRP Tweet That Attracts ‘Insane Number’ of Scammers

David Schwartz, Ripple CTO and of the XRP Ledger creators, has taken to X app to point at an XRP-themed post that, as he stated, attracted an insane number of scammers’ responses.
The post cited by Schwartz is dedicated to the Evernode (EVRS) upcoming airdrop for XRP holders. Many responses to that post offered the user to take part in a fake XRP airdrop.
Evernode is “a global, permissionless "layer 2" smart contract platform composed from the XRP Ledger”, according to their X app page description, and it will be released in the middle or late 2023.
The airdrop to be spread via crypto exchanges that support it. Among these exchanges are Uphold and Bitrue. According to a recent X post by Upbit, users with a certain amount of XRP on their balances on September 1 will be eligible for the EVRS airdrop. “XRP holders will be airdropped $EVRS tokens in proportion to the amount of XRP held up to a value 50,000 XRP tokens,” the post adds.
The date of the airdrop is yet to be announced by Evernode.