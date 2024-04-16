Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz delivers final verdict on Satoshi Nakamoto and Craig Wright story
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 8:23
    Ripple's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz ignited a heated debate by questioning the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. The controversy unfolded when a prominent Bitcoin community member, known by the alias "Ryuushi," suggested that despite recent legal setbacks, Craig Wright remains the most probable candidate to be Nakamoto. 

    This assertion sparked a fiery response from Schwartz, who dismissed it as "complete nonsense." He highlighted Wright's failure to provide conclusive evidence of his identity as Nakamoto during the trial, emphasizing that other individuals, including himself, had no such motive to falsely claim authorship of Bitcoin.

    Interestingly, Schwartz's rebuttal reignited speculation surrounding his own potential connection to Nakamoto. Citing his extensive background in cryptography, dating back to the early days of the field, some theorists have posited him as a plausible candidate for Nakamoto's identity. Schwartz's involvement in pioneering patents related to distributed ledger technology further fueled speculation.

    Despite these theories, Schwartz has consistently denied any association with Nakamoto, maintaining that he is solely an architect of XRP Ledger, distinct from Bitcoin's genesis.

    What's up with Craig Wright?

    The dispute surrounding Wright's claims to the coveted title of Bitcoin's creator continues. Despite Wright's legal battles, the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) recently scored a victory when a judge ruled against Wright's assertion that he is Nakamoto. 

    COPA, an organization dedicated to safeguarding the open-source nature of cryptocurrencies, seeks further injunctions to prevent Wright from making further claims and pursuing litigation in the crypto community.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

