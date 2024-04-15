Satoshi-Era Whale Awakens with Millions in Bitcoin After 14 Years of Anabiosis

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert spreads the word about yet another whale, which stayed dormant since the times of Satoshi Nakamoto, awakening containing Bitcoin worth millions of US dollars.

This dormant wallet was reactivated after Bitcoin’s massive plunge on Saturday and its partial recovery since then.

Satoshi-time wallet awakens

The above-mentioned source revealed that a blockchain address that contains 50 BTC worth $3,314,211 at the time of the tweet publication has been awakened after staying untouched for 14 years.

Last time it saw any Bitcoin movements on it was 2010 – the year when the mysterious BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto chose to step away from Bitcoin and disappeared, leaving his brainchild in the hands of a few keen developers.

💤 A dormant address containing 50 #BTC (3,314,211 USD) has just been activated after 14.0 years!https://t.co/r1pp2kEf40 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 15, 2024

Over the past months, quite many dormant cryptocurrency wallets have been spotted awakening after staying inactive for 10-14 years. They contained both early mined/bought Bitcoin coins, as well as Ethereum obtained during the ICO in 2014.

As a rule, many holders decide to start selling their old stashes after a decade of holding, aiming to capitalize on the BTC or ETH price surge. However, in many cases, users also only manage to recover their long lost private keys by now.

Bitcoin market performance

Over the weekend, on Saturday, Bitcoin suddenly displayed a massive plunge of more than 12%, dropping from recently regained $70,900 to $61,970. Many believe it was down to a new development in the Middle East.

After that, however, Bitcoin has recovered by more than 7%, reaching $66,342 – the price level where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

MicroStrategy outperforms Bitcoin

Founder of MicroStrategy Bitcoin-focused behemoth Michael Saylor has recently taken to the X platform to share a graph that shows his company outperforming the pioneer cryptocurrency.

The graph shows that since August of 2020, when the company started regular Bitcoin purchases to add that BTC to its balance sheet, MSTR has increased in price by a whopping 1,097%. Bitcoin, in the meantime, has appreciated by 463% with gold rising only by 16% and silver dropping 1%.

“Capitalize on Bitcoin,” Saylor tweeted. MicroStrategy has made its Bitcoin purchases in a couple of recent years by issuing Convertible Senior Notes and other similar type of securities to raise funds from investors to acquire additional amounts of Bitcoin.