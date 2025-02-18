Advertisement
    Michael Saylor on Elon Musk's Acute Post: 'Bitcoin Fixes This'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 9:07
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Elon Musk, a tech mogul and the public leader of the US Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), has expressed concern about politicians' inability to access and audit the US national gold storage facility Fort Knox.

    The billionaire has suggested, without any proof, though, that the US gold reserve might be missing and stated that it would be a good idea for D.O.G.E. to audit it. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) responded to Musk’s tweet, hinting that it is time to forget about gold and proceed with Donald Trump’s plan to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the US.

    Musk doubts Fort Knox still holds US gold reserve

    Elon Musk has published several tweets, contemplating about Fort Knox and the US gold reserve. In particular, it the gold is still there but he seems to be inclined to think that it may be gone. He did not share any thoughts as to what led him to believe that other than his response to an X post by the senior United States senator from Utah Mike Lee.

    The latter stated that no matter when he wanted to visit Fort Knox, his requests were rejected for the reason that this is “a military object.” While Lee argued that he is a politician and he visits military objects all the time, his request was still rejected.

    Saylor's Bitcoin response to Musk

    Musk commented on that, questioning if the gold is still in Fort Knox and asking rethorically: “Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?” It might be still there, but it might not, he stated. “That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there,” the D.O.G.E. leader concluded his message.

    In another recent X post, Musk posted a meme saying, “And it's gone,” with the comment, “Looking for the gold at Fort Knox …”

    Michael Saylor responded to that tweet with a typical Bitcoiner’s slogan: “Bitcoin fixes this.”

    During his election campaign, Donald Trump mentioned that he might create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve if he rules the country. Now, he has created a taskforce to research if that would be a reasonable step to take. However, the crypto community still expects him to deliver on his promise.

