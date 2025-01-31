Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Proud to Announce Crucial New Feature on XRPL Which Benefits RLUSD

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Top Ripple executive comments on the launch of the Clawback feature on the XRP Ledger mainnet
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 10:45
    Ripple CTO Proud to Announce Crucial New Feature on XRPL Which Benefits RLUSD
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    In a recently published tweet, David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ripple has highlighted the release of the AMMClawback Amendment on the XRPL mainnet. Retweeting a post by XRPscan about this launch, Schwartz commented: “Woohoo!!”

    The launch of this feature opens a wide range of opportunities for the recently launched Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.

    AMMClawback amendment goes live on XRPL

    The release of this feature means that now, tokens issued with Clawback enabled on them can be used on the native AMM (automated market maker) running on the XRP ledger. An AMM is a system that enables users to conduct decentralized trading by providing liquidity pools which let users exchange tokens automatically.

    Thanks to the “Clawback” feature within this amendment, token issuers can reclaim (“claw back”) their tokens when certain conditions arise after they have sent them to another account or used them in AMM pools.

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Ad Spotted in Wall Street Journal's Fresh Issue
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 15:24
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Ad Spotted in Wall Street Journal's Fresh Issue
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's what's in for RLUSD

    This AMMClawback Amendment has gone live on the XRPL mainnet after being approved by the necessary consensus of validators. Instead of running on a test network, it has been embedded into the public version of the XRP Ledger.

    This new feature gives issuers much more control over their tokens – this is very important for regulatory compliance, particularly when it concerns illegal activities or if tokens get are sent to unauthorized wallets. That means, an extra layer of security has been added.

    The recently launched Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin can also be used within AMM pools on the XRP Ledger DEXes (decentralized exchanges), the asset could see its liquidity and trading opportunities heavily boosted. Prior to this amendment’s launch, RLUSD could not be used in those liquidity pools.

    The XRP community has been widely looking forward to the launch of this AMMClaback amendment – that was clear from the reactions of the XRP army posted in the comments under the tweet. Particularly, many users are excited about a wider range of opportunities that the RLUSD/XRP pair will embrace now, including liquidity. The community believes that this launch is yet another step for the XRP Ledger to becoming a leading platform for DeFi applications.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
