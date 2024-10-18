Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Comments on SEC Appeal Fail, SHIB Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments, Three Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today’s news digest helps you stay tuned to the most recent events in the crypto world
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 12:44
    Ripple CTO Comments on SEC Appeal Fail, SHIB Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments, Three Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    "Bizzare move": Ripple CTO speaks out on SEC appeal fail

    As the XRP community is buzzing about the SEC allegedly missing the deadline to file an appeal in its case against Ripple, David Schwartz, CTO at the San Francisco-based fintech company, took to X platform to comment on the matter. In his X post, Schwartz wrote that, even though he is not an expert on appellate procedure, the regulator had until midnight Oct. 17 to file an appeal with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and appears to have failed to do so. He noted that "it's not impossible" that the SEC has deliberately "blew a filing deadline to end their appeal." However, that would be a "really bizarre move," the CTO added. Meanwhile, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that the actual deadline for the appeal could be Oct. 18, based on a docketing notice.

    Shiba Inu governance update: Team member reveals crucial developments

    Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has recently shared that the project is approaching a significant transformation, hinting at upcoming governance milestones. According to Lucie's X post, the time of Shib’s DAO and foundation is "almost here," and this transformative shift of the SHIB ecosystem "will put power into the hands of real holders." Thus, Shiba Inu's DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) will allow holders of key tokens SHIB, BONE, LEASH and the upcoming TREAT to make crucial decisions regarding community projects and technological advancements. The SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation, in turn, will legally wrap around the DAO, ensuring that the decisions made by the community are properly executed. Concluding her post, Lucie wrote that with the imminent launch of SHIB Doggy DAO and its foundation, the future of SHIB will soon be placed firmly in the hands of those who matter most: the community.

    Bitcoin (BTC) breakout confirmed: Three price levels to watch next

    After confirming an important breakout above $67,000, Bitcoin could potentially experience a shift in momentum. At the moment, all eyes of traders are on the next important price levels of the flagship crypto, with the first one being the psychological barrier of $70,000, which was a point of resistance in the past. This level is crucial, as breaking through it could trigger a rapid rise toward a new all-time high. The second level is $63,000; at the moment, it serves as a solid support level that can help stabilize the price should there be a correction following the recent surge. If Bitcoin goes above $70,000 with significant momentum, then its next potential target is going to be $75,000. Overall, Bitcoin's recent breakout and On-Balance Volume (OBV) confirmation suggest it may be poised for further gains, but sustaining this momentum will depend on trading activity in the coming days.

    #Ripple News #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

