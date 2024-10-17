Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Governance Update: Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu might be on verge of transformative shift
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 12:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu might be on the verge of a transformative shift that will put power into the hands of real holders. A recent update from Shiba Inu team member Lucie has hinted at upcoming governance milestones, which would mark Shiba Inu's next chapter in the coming days.

    In a tweet, Lucie indicated that Shib’s DAO and foundation might be coming soon. "The time is almost here. As we approach the 2024/2025 launch, the Shib ecosystem is on the verge of a transformative shift that will put power into the hands of real holders," Lucie stated.

    Lucie added that the introduction of the Shib Doggy DAO Foundation is about to become a reality, marking the next chapter for Shib State and setting the stage for a fully decentralized and autonomous future.

    Shiba Inu's DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) will be a governance system where holders of key tokens — Shib, Bone, Leash and upcoming Treat — have the power to make crucial decisions. This decentralized model ensures that the future of Shib is determined by those who believe in it, not by outside voices or short-term hype. The DAO and foundation will allow token holders to vote on everything from community projects to technology advancements.

    Lucie further explained that the SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation will legally wrap around the DAO, ensuring that the decisions made by the community are properly executed. It will manage assets like the Doggy Treasury and prevent any future misallocations, providing transparency and security. This move would demonstrate to the world that Shiba Inu is not just another project — it is a serious player with a long-term vision.

    Shiba Inu governance

    Shiba Inu governance will be split into four, one for each of the core tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem: Shiba Inu will govern the community itself, BONE will power Shiba Inu’s technology, Leash will offer protection and, exclusivity, Treat will empower and fund community projects.

    As this governance system is implemented, it might take time to perfect. But once it is fully operational, it is expected to create a perpetual and autonomous system.

    According to Lucie, with the imminent launch of SHIB Doggy DAO and its foundation, the future of SHIB is about to be put firmly in the hands of those who matter most: the community.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

