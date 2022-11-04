Ripple CEO Touts "Unprecedented" Support from Industry

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 09:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has noted that 12 amicus briefs have already been submitted
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse touted the company’s strong support within the cryptocurrency industry in a recent tweet.

Garlinghouse has estimated that as many as 12 amicus briefs have been submitted by various industry players in order to bolster Ripple's case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Ripple boss says that all of those briefs are meant to shed light on "the irreparable harm" the SEC could possibly do if it manages to prevail in court.

On Thursday, Ripple filed a motion to extend the time so that all parties would be able to file their all parties' reply briefs until Nov. 30. Any additional amicus briefs have to be filed by Nov. 11.

In response, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's general counsel, has once again slammed the SEC for attempting to stall the litigation process, claiming that the plaintiff needs more time "to blindly bulldoze on."

As reported by U.Today, Cryptillian Payment Systems, an online cryptocurrency service, petitioned District Judge Analisa Torres to submit an amicus brief. It joined Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, and Blockchain Association on the list of the most recent petitioners.

Recently, the court greenlit more amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple.

The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is now nearing its second year. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently predicted that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

