Another Ripple Ally Wants to File Amicus Brief

Thu, 11/03/2022 - 08:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptillian Payment Systems has petitioned court to file amicus brief to support Ripple in its fight against SEC
Cryptillian Payment Systems, an online cryptocurrency service for retail customers and commercial retail businesses, has asked District Judge Analisa Torres to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple's opposition to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for summary judgment.

XRP is one of six cryptocurrencies supported by Cryptillian's digital wallet services. The company claims that the token is actually the second most popular option among its customers.

The company says that it has invested significant time and resources in order to integrate the Ripple-affiliated token. Cryptillian estimated that it had processed "tens of thousands" of XRP tokens between cardholders and merchants. It wants to provide the court with real-world data on the use of the XRP cryptocurrency.

Cryptillian has stressed that classifying XRP as an unregistered security would hamper the company's business, arguing that many of its customers would become unwitting violators of securities regulation.

If the court allows the company to submit its amicus brief, the SEC will have to respond to it by mid-November.

Three Arrows Capital Received $1 Million in ETH, Proving That Fund Has Hidden Assets

Cryptillian adds that it is an unaffiliated party, which has no financial relationship with the defendants.

Prior to Cryptillian, several other cryptocurrency industry players were permitted to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple.

Most recently, Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, has filed its own petition, arguing that the SEC case against Ripple could hurt the entire cryptocurrency industry.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

