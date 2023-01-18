Ripple CEO to Speak at WEF, Here's When

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has agreed to join a panel of renowned global thought leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) for a discussion called "Finding the Right Balance for Crypto." The panel, moderated by Bloomberg reporter Stacy-Marie Ishmael, will take place tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CET. The virtual event is part of this year's WEF Annual Meeting, which focuses on shaping a new model of global collaboration that combines economic advancement and social progress using technology solutions.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an independent international organization that strives to identify solutions to the most pressing global challenges. Founded in 1971, WEF works to bring together leaders from government, business and civil society organizations in order to achieve mutually beneficial solutions to today's interrelated global issues.

The WEF has worked to develop microeconomic policies and innovative approaches that secure economic development in a socially responsible manner while mitigating climate change risk and aiming for sustainable solutions. In the past decade, various initiatives have helped elevate the forum's status as a key player in driving international action on a range of issues such as food security, green energy and water sustainability.

The WEF has generally held a somewhat cautious stance toward cryptocurrencies, viewing them as potentially disruptive financial instruments that require further study and assessment. At the same time, forum members have noted their admiration for the innovative blockchain technology that is at the heart of most digital currencies.

This admiration leads to a certain level of optimism that crypto could one day have an impact on financial markets similar to that of fiat currency or other traditional investment tools. Ultimately, it appears that the jury is still out on cryptocurrencies, but the potential for disruption is clear.