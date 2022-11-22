Shiba Inu Invited to Work with World Economic Forum

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 19:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shytoshi Kusama wants the community to decide whether the Shiba Inu project should work with the World Economic Forum (WEF)
Shiba Inu Invited to Work with World Economic Forum
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer behind the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, has announced that the World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to work together with the popular cryptocurrency project on its global metaverse (MV) policy. 

Kusama has run a poll on Twitter to find out whether the community wants Shiba Inu to collaborate with the WEF. 

At press time, nearly 5,000 votes have been cast, with the vast majority of followers being in favor of such a collaboration. 

In a follow-up tweet, Kusama claims that Shiba Inu developers would be at the table with policymakers, helping to shape the global policy for the metaverse alongside tech giant Meta as well as decentralized crypto-native projects such as Decentraland. 

Related
Tron’s Justin Sun Joins Ripple in Eyeing FTX Assets

The Shiba Inu protocol made a foray into the metaverse with the introduction of “Shiba Lands” back in February 2021. 

Earlier this month, SHIB: The Metaverse introduced a new art concept, named Dunes. 

Last month, it also unveiled its first “Canyon” art concept that is inspired by badlands, a dry area without plants and with big rocks.

With its much-hyped metaverse project, Shiba Inu is attempting to prove that it is more than a meme coin that was pushed into the spotlight by hype and speculation. 

As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu team joined forces with The Third Floor (TTF), the most prominent visualization company that has worked with Marvel, to develop its metaverse. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance CEO Denies Seeking Middle East Cash for Crypto Recovery Fund
11/22/2022 - 18:22
Binance CEO Denies Seeking Middle East Cash for Crypto Recovery Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image FTX-Affiliated Alameda’s Former Co-Chief Traded Company’s Assets Using Poker Strategies
11/22/2022 - 16:58
FTX-Affiliated Alameda’s Former Co-Chief Traded Company’s Assets Using Poker Strategies
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Argentina's ARG Fan Crypto Plunges by 36% on First FIFA World Cup Sensation
11/22/2022 - 16:15
Argentina's ARG Fan Crypto Plunges by 36% on First FIFA World Cup Sensation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov