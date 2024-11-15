Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a tweet in which he made a prediction about the future role of the US for the cryptocurrency industry.

He also made an assumption about the SEC chairman Gary Gensler related to the Ripple-SEC case and all the cases initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission recently.

The future "crypto capital of the world"?

Ripple boss tweeted that he has taken part in the annual Crypto Conference organized by financial institution Cantor. Garlinghouse believes that now, after the drastic change in the US political leadership that was announced on November 5 and is currently taking place, the US is likely “to be the crypto capital of the world” in the near future.

Besides, Garlinghouse wondered if currently the SEC chairman Gary Gensler is enjoying his last days in the office since the newly elected US leader promised to fire Gensler on day one of taking the Oval Office.

Joined @Official_Cantor’s annual Crypto Conference today - safe to say that the US is ready to be the crypto capital of the world with the next Trump Administration. Also an apt shirt to wear..on perhaps what are Gary Gensler’s last days in office?! pic.twitter.com/VuusYnXrHr — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 14, 2024

A week ago, the Ripple CEO published a tweet, in which he expressed a hope that Gensler would be eventually “held accountable for ignoring the law.”

216 million XRP withdrawal stuns Binance as price jumps 16.75%

Cryptocurrency tracking platform Whale Alert has shared that over the period of the past 24 hours, there have been two astounding XRP withdrawals from the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance.

Two anonymous wallets withdrew 105,319,692 XRP and 110,930,714 XRP valued at $76,560,557 and $91,123,311.

Meanwhile, the XPR price has printed an impressive surge of 16.75%, rising from $0.70564 over the past day. The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has been striving to break above the $0.83 level for two times and is now is making the third attempt in the past 24 hours. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.83954, rising by 6.65%.

Santiment on-chain data aggregator has reported that in the past two years, whales and sharks (wallets who hold at least 1 million XRP) have accumulated 3.44 billion XRP, adding them to their stashes.

Now, these wallets hold 45.61 billion XRP in total. This is the highest amount of XRP they have held since June 2018. In early January that year, XRP reached an all-time high of $3.84.