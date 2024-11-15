    Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Brad Garlinghouse makes a statement about the future of crypto space in the US
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 12:48
    Ripple CEO: “The US Is Ready to Be The Crypto Capital of The World”
    Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a tweet in which he made a prediction about the future role of the US for the cryptocurrency industry.

    He also made an assumption about the SEC chairman Gary Gensler related to the Ripple-SEC case and all the cases initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission recently.

    The future "crypto capital of the world"?

    Ripple boss tweeted that he has taken part in the annual Crypto Conference organized by financial institution Cantor. Garlinghouse believes that now, after the drastic change in the US political leadership that was announced on November 5 and is currently taking place, the US is likely “to be the crypto capital of the world” in the near future.

    Besides, Garlinghouse wondered if currently the SEC chairman Gary Gensler is enjoying his last days in the office since the newly elected US leader promised to fire Gensler on day one of taking the Oval Office.

    A week ago, the Ripple CEO published a tweet, in which he expressed a hope that Gensler would be eventually “held accountable for ignoring the law.”

    216 million XRP withdrawal stuns Binance as price jumps 16.75%

    Cryptocurrency tracking platform Whale Alert has shared that over the period of the past 24 hours, there have been two astounding XRP withdrawals from the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance.

    Two anonymous wallets withdrew 105,319,692 XRP and 110,930,714 XRP valued at $76,560,557 and $91,123,311.

    Meanwhile, the XPR price has printed an impressive surge of 16.75%, rising from $0.70564 over the past day. The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has been striving to break above the $0.83 level for two times and is now is making the third attempt in the past 24 hours. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.83954, rising by 6.65%.

    Santiment on-chain data aggregator has reported that in the past two years, whales and sharks (wallets who hold at least 1 million XRP) have accumulated 3.44 billion XRP, adding them to their stashes.

    Now, these wallets hold 45.61 billion XRP in total. This is the highest amount of XRP they have held since June 2018. In early January that year, XRP reached an all-time high of $3.84.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

