Brad Garlinghouse: “I Hope Dems Find Way to Hold Gary Gensler Accountable For Ignoring Law”

In a recent tweet, Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse bashed the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler.

The Ripple boss retweeted a post about the recap of the Massachusetts Senate race, where a pro-crypto candidate and a big XRP advocate John Deaton have just slightly lost to the anti-crypto candidate Elizabeth Warren.

However, the post says that “Deaton outperformed expectations and recent history in his Senate race against Elizabeth Warren.” The difference between them constitutes only 19.2%.

Still, Garlinghouse tweeted that still “the crypto voter is alive and well.” The main message of his tweet was that the Ripple chief cherishes hopes of seeing Gensler held accountable for ignoring the law regarding Ripple and other crypto companies, against which the SEC started lawsuits or fined them, in the future.

The community vigorously supported Garlinghouse, many stating that now that the elections are over, Gensler might be fired soon.

About a month ago, the SEC filed an appeal to the court against the judge’s recent decision to make Ripple pay $125 million in fines instead of the $2 billion requested by the regulatory agency. Ripple in return made a cross-appeal against the regulator.

Prior to that, in July 2023, the federal judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP sales on cryptocurrency exchanges did not qualify as security offerings.