Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse celebrates a triumphant 2023
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 18:31
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently celebrated a landmark year in 2023, expressing gratitude to his early supporters on Twitter. 

His achievements this year have not gone unnoticed: CoinDesk has included him on their list of 2023's most influential people in the digital assets and Web3 space. 

This recognition comes amid a series of significant victories for Ripple and its native cryptocurrency, XRP.

Ripple's big wins 

Ripple recently achieved a significant legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when the court provided regulatory clarity for XRP and shot down the SEC's interlocutory appeal motion. 

In another substantial legal development, the SEC formally dropped all charges against Ripple executives Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen

Initially, the SEC had accused them of aiding and abetting Ripple in violating certain securities laws, particularly in relation to Ripple's institutional sales of XRP. 

The most influential figures in crypto

The non-ranked list of 50 honorees features individuals who have significantly impacted the industry, for better or worse. 

The top 10, including Garlinghouse, have made an especially notable impact. Other key figures on the list include Casey Rodarmor for his "Ordinals Theory" in Bitcoin, Jenny Johnson for pioneering Wall Street's embrace of Bitcoin ETFs and crypto tech, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong for remaining the biggest gun "in th hot seat," Lido DAO for its significant share in staked ETH, and Paolo Ardoino of Tether for diversifying investments.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

