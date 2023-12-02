Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz has taken to the X app (formerly popular microblogging platform Twitter) to make an announcement to the XRP community.

Ripple CTO celebrating “Rippleversary”

David Schwartz tweeted that this weekend he is going to celebrate his “11 year Rippleversary,” most likely implying that 11 years ago, in 2012, XRP Ledger was launched for the first time.

Then in the same year, OpenCoin was founded, which was soon renamed as Ripple Labs. Schwartz is known to be one of the founders of XRP Ledger and its native cryptocurrency XRP, which later began to be used by Ripple.

This weekend, I celebrate my 11 year Rippleversary. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 2, 2023

The XRP community sent their hearty congratulations and good wishes to the co-founder of XRP Ledger and the current chief technology officer of Ripple Labs.

Ripple locks 800 million XRP back until next release

According to X posts published by Whale Alert, approximately 13 hours ago, Ripple blockchain behemoth made three transfers carrying astonishing XRP chunks of 500,000,000, 200,000,000 and 100,000,000 XRP. They were evaluated at $304,378,440, $121,705,709 and $60,893,306 at the time when those transactions were made.

With these transfers, the blockchain decacorn sent 800 million XRP back to escrow to be locked there. This followed a regular programmed release of a massive 1 billion XRP on Dec. 1.

Whale Alert also spotted an anonymous whale withdrawing a much smaller amount of XRP from an exchange — 17,900,000 XRP worth $10,849,815. It was made from Bitso, a crypto trading platform based in Mexico.

It is a crypto unicorn, the largest crypto exchange in Latin America and also a Ripple partner in its “Ripple Payments” service powered by RippleNet and utilizing XRP. Formerly, it was known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), but it has been rebranded recently.