Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple's chief technology officer triggered supportive reaction from XRP community with his recent tweet
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 10:23
Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz has taken to the X app (formerly popular microblogging platform Twitter) to make an announcement to the XRP community.

Advertisement

That X post seems to have pleased the XRP army, and Schwartz received a large inflow of positive reactions and congratulations as well.

Ripple CTO celebrating “Rippleversary”

David Schwartz tweeted that this weekend he is going to celebrate his “11 year Rippleversary,” most likely implying that 11 years ago, in 2012, XRP Ledger was launched for the first time.

Then in the same year, OpenCoin was founded, which was soon renamed as Ripple Labs. Schwartz is known to be one of the founders of XRP Ledger and its native cryptocurrency XRP, which later began to be used by Ripple.

The XRP community sent their hearty congratulations and good wishes to the co-founder of XRP Ledger and the current chief technology officer of Ripple Labs.

Related
Ripple Withdraws One Billion XRP From Its Stash as Community Awaits Ripple Case Settlement

Ripple locks 800 million XRP back until next release

According to X posts published by Whale Alert, approximately 13 hours ago, Ripple blockchain behemoth made three transfers carrying astonishing XRP chunks of 500,000,000, 200,000,000 and 100,000,000 XRP. They were evaluated at $304,378,440, $121,705,709 and $60,893,306 at the time when those transactions were made.

With these transfers, the blockchain decacorn sent 800 million XRP back to escrow to be locked there. This followed a regular programmed release of a massive 1 billion XRP on Dec. 1.

Whale Alert also spotted an anonymous whale withdrawing a much smaller amount of XRP from an exchange — 17,900,000 XRP worth $10,849,815. It was made from Bitso, a crypto trading platform based in Mexico.

It is a crypto unicorn, the largest crypto exchange in Latin America and also a Ripple partner in its “Ripple Payments” service powered by RippleNet and utilizing XRP. Formerly, it was known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), but it has been rebranded recently.

#Ripple News #XRPL
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
2023/12/02 10:22
Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
2023/12/02 10:22
77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
2023/12/02 10:22
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary
Ripple CTO Celebrates 11th XRPL Launch Anniversary
Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
Shibarium Transactions at All-Time High, What's Really Happening?
77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
77.77 Billion SHIB Transferred by FTX Exchange, Here’s SHIB Price Reaction
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes Next Breakthrough: New High on Horizon
Ripple's Top Lawyer Spots "Troubling Pattern" for SEC
Ripple's Top Lawyer Spots "Troubling Pattern" for SEC
As Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $39,000, Spot BTC ETF Finally Gets Official Approval Window
As Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $39,000, Spot BTC ETF Finally Gets Official Approval Window
DOGE Price Analysis for December 1
DOGE Price Analysis for December 1
Ethereum (ETH) Risks Return to $2,000 in Event of This Scenario
Ethereum (ETH) Risks Return to $2,000 in Event of This Scenario
SEC Confidential Meeting Sparks Speculation of XRP Case Settlement, Here's Why SHIB Army Needs to Pay Attention; XRP, SOL Listed on This Top Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SEC Confidential Meeting Sparks Speculation of XRP Case Settlement, Here's Why SHIB Army Needs to Pay Attention; XRP, SOL Listed on This Top Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 1
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 1
Show all
Advertisement
AD