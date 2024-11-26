Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently announced an upcoming interview with "60 Minutes."

A full episode with his appearance will be aired "soon," according to Galringhouse.

"60 Minutes," which debuted all the way back in 1968, is widely considered to be one of the most successful program in TV history. In fact, it is the longest-running primetime broadcast in history. In September, the television magazine entered its 57th season.

The program was originally created by American television news producer and executive Don Hewitt. Instead of hour-long documentaries, Hewitt came up with the idea of combining several shorter segments within one episode.

"60 Minutes" tends to cover a wide variety of subjects with its guests. Its current full-time hosts include Scott Pelley and Lesley Stahl.

Garlinghouse said that "60 Minutes" had interviewed him about crypto and the industry's push for regulatory clarity.

The interview will come after XRP experienced a massive rally, recently surging to a multi-year high of $1.60. The token is benefiting from the upcoming leadership change at the SEC and the growing ETF buzz .

The Garlinghouse interview will likely allow Ripple to gain more mainstream attention.