    Ripple CEO Secures "60 Minutes" Interview

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple is set to gain some mainstream exposure with the upcoming "60 Minutes" episode
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 5:53
    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently announced an upcoming interview with "60 Minutes."

    A full episode with his appearance will be aired "soon," according to Galringhouse.  

    "60 Minutes," which debuted all the way back in 1968, is widely considered to be one of the most successful program in TV history. In fact, it is the longest-running primetime broadcast in history. In September, the television magazine entered its 57th season. 

    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    The program was originally created by American television news producer and executive Don Hewitt. Instead of hour-long documentaries, Hewitt came up with the idea of combining several shorter segments within one episode. 

    "60 Minutes" tends to cover a wide variety of subjects with its guests. Its current full-time hosts include Scott Pelley and Lesley Stahl. 

    Garlinghouse said that "60 Minutes" had interviewed him about crypto and the industry's push for regulatory clarity. 

    The interview will come after XRP experienced a massive rally, recently surging to a multi-year high of $1.60. The token is benefiting from the upcoming leadership change at the SEC and the growing ETF buzz.  

    The Garlinghouse interview will likely allow Ripple to gain more mainstream attention. 

    "60 Minutes" aired an episode about Bitcoin with Anderson Cooper back in May 2019. CBS interviewed various prominent Bitcoin personalities, including Laszlo Hanyecz, the Bitcoin developer who famously traded 10,000 BTC ($945 million) for two pizzas back in 2010. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

