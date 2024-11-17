Ripple Should Start Preparing for IPO 'as Soon as Possible,' SBI CEO Says

In a social media post on the X social media network, SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao stated that Ripple, one of the leading enterprise blockchain companies, should start preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) "as soon as possible" after the SEC matter gets resolved.

In early October, the SEC filed a notice of appeal in the Ripple case, extending its prolonged legal battle with the company. However, likely, the regulatory cloud will no longer be hanging over Ripple. Various legal analysts predict that the appeal will be shelved by the SEC following the seemingly imminent changing of the guard at the agency.

Naturally, there is already some chatter about whether or not Ripple could go public in the near future.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently stated that going public was not a "high priority" for the company. He explained that the company's financial position is strong enough not to take this route right now. That being said, he did not completely rule out an IPO.

In 2022, Garlinghouse stated that his company would start exploring an initial public offering after the conclusion of the SEC lawsuit.

Earlier, the Ripple boss also stated that he saw Ripple becoming a public company in the future.

Back in early 2020, the Ripple boss predicted that the company would hold an IPO within one year. Needless to say, this did not work out as planned due to the SEC throwing a wrench in the works with its most recent lawsuit.

Now, it seems like Ripple is still in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to its IPO plans.