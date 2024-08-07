    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Trigger Behind Bitcoin Сrash, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 708%, BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Collapse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Stay updated on all of industry's top events with U.Today's crypto news digest!
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 16:16
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Trigger Behind Bitcoin Сrash, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 708%, BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Collapse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    "Black Swan" author Taleb breaks down Bitcoin crash top reason

    In a recent X post, "Black Swan" author and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb shared his view on how the Japanese collapse that led to the recent crash of Bitcoin has developed. As a reminder, the major Japanese Nikkei 225 stock index saw a sharp decline following an interest rate hike conducted by the Japanese central bank. In Taleb's opinion, the reason behind the market bloodbath lies in measures taken by the Bank of Japan; for almost 33 years, the bank has been keeping near zero interest rates, as well as injecting quantitative easing measures into the Japanese economy for 23 years. All of these measures, wrote the analyst, "come at a price you eventually must pay."

    SHIB burns skyrocket 708% as SHIB price on verge of big recovery

    Yesterday, Aug. 6, Shibburn, the website dedicated to tracking the burns of SHIB tokens, spotted that the meme coin's burn rate demonstrated impressive growth of more than 708%. However, the amount of destroyed tokens that pushed the burn rate to these highs was not too big — merely 2,760,121. Most of this SHIB lump was moved to a dead-end wallet in a single transaction that carried 2,000,000 SHIB. The second biggest transfer shifted half a million SHIB. Meanwhile, the price of SHIB has managed to recover after a long-lasting plunge since last Monday; yesterday, the meme coin's value increased by 25.88%, surging to $0.00001393. However, by now SHIB has lost some of its gains. It is currently trading at $0.00001324, down 1.91%, per CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Mt. Gox? $2 Billion ETH From Chinese Ponzi Reawakens
    Binance CEO Reports Huge Net Inflow in Past 24 Hours
    Bitcoin (BTC) Facing Imminent Death Cross
    XRP Skyrockets: Did You Miss This Massive Surge? Solana (SOL) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Rise

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 588% in Whale Activity as 9 Trillion SHIB Transacted
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 08:05
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 588% in Whale Activity as 9 Trillion SHIB Transacted
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    BlackRock did not sell during crypto market crash: Details

    In the books of crypto history, the first Monday of August 2024 will be remembered as a "red Monday" due to a major decline in both the crypto market and the broader financial market. Despite the fact that the prices of many digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, saw a substantial plunge, BlackRock (IBIT) held on to its portfolio investment in the world’s leading digital asset. According to Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, BlackRock’s decision not to sell speaks volumes of their unshaken stance. Notably, BlackRock had seen an 8% loss in the previous week and was in serious financial distress prior to Monday's market collapse. On Monday, BlackRock’s investors again recorded a negative move (-14%) after weathering the weekend storm of an 8% loss. Nonetheless, these investors stood steadfast with zero flows.

    #Nassim Nicholas Taleb #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 15:58
    Dogecoin Skyrockets Jaw-Dropping 1.3 Billion DOGE in Crucial Whale Metric
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 7, 2024 - 15:43
    SHIB Prediction for August 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Trigger Behind Bitcoin Сrash, SHIB Burns Skyrocket 708%, BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Collapse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin Skyrockets Jaw-Dropping 1.3 Billion DOGE in Crucial Whale Metric
    SHIB Prediction for August 7
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD