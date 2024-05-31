Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Lambasts Dogecoin

    Alex Dovbnya
    The Ripple boss has slammed Dogecoin once again due to its apparent lack of utility
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 18:02
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took aim at Dogecoin, the largest meme coin, during his appearance at Consensus. 

    "I don’t think Dogecoin has been a good thing for the industry. And I'm not anti-Dogecoin, but it's like…I don't know what the use case is."

    Garlinghouse added that he sees lots of utility across different chains, and he thinks that this is a critical factor. 

    This is now the first time that Garlinghouse has taken aim at the largest meme coin. While speaking at the World Economic Forum in January , Garlinghouse said that he did not see any use case for the leading meme coin. 

    "Other than Elon Musk as the central actor, I don't see the use case and purpose."

    His caustic comment caused rather strong backlash within the Dogecoin community. As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus slammed Garlinghouse over his comment, arguing that the meme cryptocurrency is virtually the same cryptocurrency as Bitcoin apart from the fact that it has the dog mascot and slightly different parameters. 

    Earlier this month, Garlinghouse was also criticized by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino after the former stated that the stablecoin had appeared in the crosshairs of the US government. Later, the Ripple CEO clarified that he did not mean to attack the largest stablecoin issuer with his comment. 

    An XRP ETF?

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse has also predicted that the SEC would approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for multiple altcoins, including XRP. The Ripple boss believes that such a policy shift is "inevitable."

    In addition, the Ripple boss has once again urged US regulators to deliver clear rules for the industry. 

