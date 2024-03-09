Advertisement
Ripple CEO Excited on New Additions to Company's Executives

Tomiwabold Olajide
Announcement comes at time of significant momentum for Ripple
Sat, 9/03/2024 - 14:12
Ripple CEO Excited on New Additions to Company's Executives
Ripple, the blockchain-based payment protocol, has announced new additions to its executive team as part of a strategic effort to bolster its leadership and drive forward its vision for the future of cross-border payments.

Brad Garlinghouse, the company's CEO, has expressed excitement about the new additions, indicating a renewed commitment to innovation and growth.

Ripple has promoted two of its most seasoned leaders to the executive team: Jon Bilich, the chief financial officer, and Mariel Kelley, SVP, people and places.

In a post on X about the recent appointments, Garlinghouse highlights the duo's profound impact at Ripple, which has raised the bar for talent. He added, "very proud to now have them on our executive team."

The new additions to Ripple's executive team are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise, further strengthening the company's position among the top leaders in the blockchain and fintech industries.

With a focus on expanding Ripple's global reach and accelerating the adoption of its products and services, the new executives are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction.

The announcement of the new executive appointments comes at a time of significant momentum for Ripple, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position in the marketplace.

Ripple President Breaks Silence on Latest XRP Ledger Game-Changing Move

In February, Ripple announced partnerships with Axelar Network and Zoniqx (previously Tassets), a digital asset management pioneer. Ripple and the Axelar Foundation are collaborating to provide greater interoperability for XRP Ledger (XRPL) across a variety of blockchain networks. Axelar's network will be an additional resource for XRPL, increasing its utility and reach.

Meanwhile, Zoniqx and Ripple's strategic relationship leverages XRP Ledger's infrastructure, integrating it with Zoniqx's Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS) and Tokenization Life Cycle Management (TALM) solutions.

#Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

