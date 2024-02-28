Ripple President Breaks Silence on Latest XRP Ledger Game-Changing Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has onboarded new integrations for XRP Ledger (XRPL), two of which have been disclosed so far this week. Monica Long, the president of Ripple, expressed her excitement and optimism about these developments.

In a new tweet, Long revealed great excitement for XRP Ledger's upcoming integration with the Axelar network, reiterating that the future remains multichain.

The Ripple president is similarly enthusiastic about the potential of the integration, which would bring additional cross-chain dApps to XRP Ledger while providing liquidity for stablecoins and other assets and expanding the XRPL's functionalities to over 50 other blockchains.

We keep saying it..the future is multichain! Hugely excited for @axelarnetwork to integrate with the XRP Ledger 1/ bringing more cross-chain dApps to XRPL 2/ providing liquidity for stablecoins + other assets 3/ expand the XRPL’s features to 50+ other blockchains. https://t.co/A8C8Kig34J — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) February 28, 2024

According to a new announcement, Ripple and the Axelar Foundation are partnering to bring greater interoperability to XRP Ledger (XRPL) across several blockchain networks.

This collaboration aims to drive forward a more interconnected blockchain ecosystem, providing developers with new integration and application development opportunities. Axelar's network will be a supplementary resource for XRPL, increasing its utility and reach.

The Axelar network's integration with the XRPL intends to strengthen the XRPL DeFi ecosystem by providing crucial liquidity for stablecoins and large-cap assets. Developers will also be able to take advantage of the XRPL's built-in features, which include the native DEX and the upcoming AMM.

Additionally, the Axelar network will aid in the deployment of cross-chain dApps directly on the XRPL. Beyond standard asset bridging, Axelar provides General Message Passing (GMP), a capability that extends XRPL's functionality by allowing developers to execute function calls on smart contracts on over 55 connected blockchains. The XRPL-Axelar integration is scheduled to deploy in May.

Earlier this week, Zoniqx (previously Tassets) announced a partnership with Ripple. The collaboration intends to simplify the tokenization process for real-world assets on XRPL, which allows native (XRP) and issued tokens to represent assets on-chain.