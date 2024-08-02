    Ripple CEO, CTO to Speak at Major XRPL Event in Tokyo This September

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ripple and XRP community enthusiasts are invited to Tokyo to join company leaders at XRPL Community Day
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 15:19
    Ripple CEO, CTO to Speak at Major XRPL Event in Tokyo This September
    Contents
    XRPL Community Day and Night, one of the most anticipated Ripple- and XRPL-focused community events this year, will be happening in Tokyo on Sep.6, 2024. Ripple's CEO, president and CTO will be delievering speeches, as per the agenda.

    XRPL Community Day 2024: Brad Garlinghouse, David Schwartz, Monica Long invite enthusiasts to Tokyo

    This year, a prominent in-person XRP community gathering, XRPL Community Day, will be organized in Tokyo, one of the Asia's most influential Web3 hubs. According to the official announcement by Ripple, the decacorn's event will be supported by Japanese financial institutions.

    Registration is open on the XRPL Resources website for developers. The hosts added that exclusive speeches, demo sessions, networking programs and many more will be open for attendees.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, XRPL co-inventor, and Ripple CTO David Schwartz will take part in the conference, as well as the company president Monica Long.

    The event starts at 2:00 p.m. in Terrada Warehouse of Shinagawa City, Tokyo. Besides meeting Ripple's top execs, the conference team invites all guests to join the program full of "inspiration, networking and insights."

    As covered by U.Today previously, pro-XRP lawyers called all Web3 audience members not to fall for "viral rumours" about the alleged outcome of the Ripple vs. SEC legal battle.

    Ripple highlights its bet on Japan in 2024

    The upcoming event in Tokyo looks like a natural step in Ripple's strategy on expansion in Japan, Korea and Asia as a whole.

    This year, it scored an array of partnerships with businesses operating in Japan that are crucial for the region's Web3 transformation. Namely, since April, it has been working with HashKey DX, a Tokyo-based specialized consulting company in blockchain technology.

    Also, on June 11, 2024, Ripple launched a novel blockchain fund for Japan and South Korea. The initiative is supporting XRPL-based applications by local developers.

    The XRP price dropped by 5.8% in the last 24 hours; the asset plunged to $0.56.

