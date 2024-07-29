    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Pro-XRP lawyer clarifies key points in ongoing Ripple v. SEC case as viral rumours emerge
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 14:50
    
    The longer the Ripple vs. SEC legal battle continues, the more the crypto space is filled with various speculations, rumors, uncertainties and doubts on this matter. Earlier, it was expected that the case would finally be resolved in July this year - the anniversary of the previous ruling when XRP was recognized as a nonsecurity. 

    This did not happen, and as a result, the sentiment of market participants turned rather negative regarding the imminent end of the whole case.

    The absence of truthful news on the side of the case leads to the filling of this empty space with rumors, as it has been said, and this time it was that XRP is about to become the only digital asset with full regulatory clarity. More to the point, the talk that the SEC will not appeal the decision due to the "weakness of their case" has also emerged.

    No time for incorrect information

    Bill Morgan, prominent XRP enthusiast and lawyer, stepped in to debunk these speculations. Thus, in a recent X post, he said that the point that XRP will soon get regulatory clarity is wrong, as the token already has legal clarity. 

    Moreover, according to Morgan, courts do not provide regulatory clarity, and whatever the judge decides on remedies, sales of XRP can still be investment contracts.

    Regarding a potential appeal, the lawyer said that there could very well be an SEC and Ripple filing. It is a matter of contention and debate whether the SEC's prospects are strong or weak, argues Morgan.

