Bitcoin (BTC) First New Macro Asset in 150 Years, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, has already secured the status of "macro asset class" together with real estate, energy commodities, bonds, equities and precious metals. As displayed by Bitcoiner Willy Woo, the criteria is $1+ trillion capitalization. Are we still early?

Bitcoin (BTC) becomes first newcomer to macro asset list in 150 years

With its $2,05 trillion capitalization - part of the net $3.34 trillion crypto cap - Bitcoin (BTC) already cemented its position on the list of global macro assets. This estimate was shared by legendary trader and investor Willy Woo with his 1.1 million X followers.

Bitcoin is the first new macro asset to be birthed, trading at scale, in 150 years.



I was chatting to a global macro fund this week, the concensus was most people just don't realise how big of a deal this is. It's about to get MUCH BIGGER. pic.twitter.com/S3yPDob7sl — Willy Woo (@woonomic) May 13, 2025

Also, Bitcoin (BTC) is a very specific asset for the list. First, it is the first addition in 150 years: energy commodities like oil were listed in the late 1850s, while real estate secured such a status in the early 1800s.

Then, Bitcoin (BTC) is the fastest mover here: it took only 16 years for the crypto king not only to become a global macro asset itself but also to originate the class of such massive assets - cryptoccurrency.

Willy Woo added that, per his discussions with the global macro investing fund, investors agreed that things have just gotten started for Bitcoin (BTC):

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $103,264. In just one week, its capitalization added 7% and exceeded $2 trillion again.

Can Ethereum (ETH) keep up?

Bitcoin (BTC) secured the status of global macro asset thanks to its growing role as Store of Value (SoV) and Method of Exchange (MoE) narratives. The first one unlocked the road to creating national and corporate Bitcoin (BTC) reserves that is becoming mainstream right now.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) advocates opine that the second crypto is a much better Store of Value (SoV) thanks to its protection from inflation.

Per Willy Woo's criteria, Ethereum's (ETH) price, brutally rejected today at $2,700, should add 200% to join the list of global macro assets after Bitcoin (BTC).