'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns: 'Buy Bitcoin Now, Before Market Crash'

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 09:13
Gamza Khanzadaev
Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author, says best time to buy Bitcoin is now, but reasons are worrying
Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, widely recognized for his best-selling work "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has issued a new advisory. In a recent social media post, he emphasized the significance of acquiring assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin without dwelling on future price speculations.

Kiyosaki's tweet conveyed his perspective that pondering the future values of gold, silver or Bitcoin is less important than acquiring these assets today. His message was clear, highlighting the imprudence of focusing on the future prices of these assets, instead emphasizing the importance of securing them now. He believes that these assets are currently attractively priced, but that this may change in the near future, particularly in light of America's precarious financial outlook.

Previously, Kiyosaki demonstrated a growing interest in Bitcoin, anticipating a significant uptrend in its value. He foresees Bitcoin potentially reaching $120,000 by next year, followed by a more striking projection of $500,000 per BTC by 2025. These forecasts align with his concerns regarding the extensive money printing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, sparking apprehensions about inflation and the long-term stability of conventional currencies like USD.

Kiyosaki's advisory serves as a call to action, prompting individuals to listen to his financial sense and proactively secure assets like gold, silver and BTC. Investors are certainly keeping a close eye on the writer's predictions, given his track record of offering unconventional insights that have piqued substantial interest.

